Houthis say that hit US Harry Truman aircraft carrier in Red Sea — TV

DOHA, April 29. /TASS/. The Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah have claimed that the hit the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the Red Sea, the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel reported.

"We don’t rule that the USS Harry Truman was hit by a pinpoint strike during our recent operation and expect it to leave the theater of war any moment," a source in the Houthi defense ministry told the TV channel.

According to the source, the latest Houthi attack on the US aircraft carrier group in the Red Sea lasted "for several hours" and the rebels used "a new tactic with the use of ballistic and cruise missile, and drones."

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said on Monday that the Houthi had attacked the US naval task force led by the Harry Truman aircraft carrier in retaliation for US strikes on the Yemeni territory. According to Saree, the ship was forced to move to the northern part of the Red Sea.

CNN reported later that an F/A-18E Super Hornet had fallen overboard from the Harry Truman when it was maneuvering to evade Houthi fire. One crew member received minor injuries.