Child injured in Ukrainian attack on school bus in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, April 29. /TASS/. A child was injured in Ukraine's drone attack on a school bus in the Mikhailovsky municipal district of the Zaporozhye Region, regional governor Yevgeny Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

"At 8:15 a.m. [Moscow time, or 6:15 a.m. GMT], the school bus was on its way to Prishibsk secondary school with the children on board. When it approached a road crossing, the enemy shelled the area. The bus was hit by fragments of shells, its back windows were blown out. At this point, we know that a boy born in 2007 sustained an injury to his head. Emergency services are on site," Balitsky wrote.

The governor added that "medical workers are taking control of the child's health" and that he is receiving "comprehensive care."