Drone attack on Russian city of Bryansk kills civilian, leaves another injured

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. A massive drone attack on the Russian city of Bryansk has killed a civilian and left another one injured, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"The Kiev regime carried out another act of terrorism during this night. Unfortunately, a Ukrainian attack on the city of Bryansk killed a civilian and left one more, a woman, injured. She was quickly taken to the hospital where she is receiving the necessary medical assistance," he wrote on Telegram.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s air defenses destroyed several dozen drones over the Bryansk Region, Bogomaz noted, adding that the attack had damaged civilian infrastructure.