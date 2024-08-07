VGTRK war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny wounded in Ukrainian drone attack

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. VGTRK war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny has been wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, the television channel said on Telegram.

"VGTRK war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny was wounded as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack in the Kursk Region. Now, he is in the regional hospital," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the Rossiya-24 television channel, Poddubny sent his latest running commentary about the situation in the Kursk Region several hours before being wounded.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. An attempt to break through the state border was thwarted. Russian air defense forces shot down 26 Ukrainian drones and several missiles over the region. The attacks claimed five lives. According to the Russian health ministry, twenty-four people, including six children, received wounds.

Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the operation on the Kursk Region’s border will be completed by the defeat of Ukrainian troops and regaining control of the Russian state border. According to the officer, the Ukrainian assault involved up to 1,000 servicemen. The enemy lost 315 people, at least 100 of them as killed, along with 54 units of equipment, including seven tanks.