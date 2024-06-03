Fico recuperating at home after attack, deputy PM says

BRATISLAVA, June 3. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is recuperating at home following an attempted assassination three weeks before, Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak told reporters.

"Mr. Prime Minister Robert Fico is undergoing rehabilitation and recovering," said Kalinak, who also serves as defense minister.

A few days ago, the prime minister was transferred from the hospital, where he underwent several surgeries following gunshot wounds, to home treatment. He had suffered damage to his digestive tract and musculoskeletal system. The recovery will last at least a few weeks, according to Kalinak.

Slovak media reported earlier that Fico is moving around on crutches and can already take care of himself.

An attempt to assassinate Fico took place in the Slovak town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered several gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. The assailant, Juraj Cintula, 71, has been charged with a politically-motivated assassination attempt.

Fico has been the prime minister of Slovakia since October 25, 2023. He previously held the post from 2006-2010 and 2012-2018. The official has long criticized the West's strategy on Ukraine, saying the conflict has no military solution and arms supplies to Kiev only lead to casualties.