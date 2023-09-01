Another drone intercepted while trying to approach Moscow — mayor

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Air defense units on duty near Moscow’s satellite city of Lyubertsy have intercepted a drone trying to approach the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"Today, air defense units on duty intercepted another drone trying to approach Moscow," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

In his words, no damage or casualties have been reported.

"Emergency services are working at the scene," Sobyanin added.

He thanked the military for their work. "I’m grateful to the military for not allowing to spoil our Day of Knowledge," the mayor wrote.