Russian air defenses down another Ukrainian attack drone over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down another Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod Region attempting to attack facilities on Russian territory, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Sunday.

"At about 1:30 p.m. Moscow time on August 13, a new attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement.

There are no casualties or destruction, it specified.