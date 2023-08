MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Air defense systems have shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles on an approach to Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said, adding that no injuries have been reported.

"Two combat drones have attempted to fly to the city. Both were shot down by air defense systems, one in the Domodedovo area, and another one in the vicinity of Minskoye Highway. No injuries have been reported," Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel.