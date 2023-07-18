Russia sends two Be-200 planes to fight wildfires in Turkey — ministry

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Two Russian Be-200ChS amphibious planes have departed to Turkey to help fight forest fires in the country, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"On instructions from the president of the Russian Federation and responding to a request from the Turkish side, two amphibious planes of the Russian emergencies ministry took off from Platov Airport in the city of Rostov-on-Don to the Turkish cities of Mugla and Izmir to fight major forest fires there," the ministry said.

The Russian emergencies ministry’s air crews have experience fighting fires abroad and have been trained to work in difficult conditions. Previously, they carried out similar missions in Greece, Serbia, Montenegro and other countries.

The firefighting planes are equipped with water tanks, allowing them to carry up to 12 tons of water, and thermal equipment to detect wildfire hotspots.

A series of forest fires broke out in Turkey earlier this summer amid a spell of particularly dry and hot weather, with temperatures reaching 45-47 degrees Celsius. Due to a high risk of wildfires, the authorities closed a number of forests to visitors in some zones, and prohibited picnicking and other similar recreational activities in others. Anti-wildfire measures were toughened in rural areas.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdgoan said earlier on Tuesday that forest fires engulfed five zones in the provinces of Mugla, Mersin and Canakkale. The situation in most of those areas has been brought under control.