Two more bodies found in Russian Krasnodar Region floods, death toll climbs to four

KRASNODAR, July 13./TASS/. The bodies of two men, one of them unidentified, have been found in the Tuapsinsky District in the Krasnodar Region following flash floods, the regional directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee told journalists on Thursday.

Earlier, a 19-year-old girl and a 67-year-old man, who were previously reported missing, had been found dead.

"Currently, investigators are working on a sea shore in the village of Olginka in the Tuapsinsky District where the body of an unidentified man suspected of drowning was found. Measures are being taken on identifying him. Additionally, within the framework of investigating a criminal case, the circumstances are being established of the discovery of a 58-year-old local resident inside a Niva vehicle on a roadside in the vicinity of the village of Novomikhailovskoye. According to preliminary data, his death may have been caused by drowning," the directorate’s statement said.

It was specified that the search for the missing 23-year-old woman and 15-year-old teenager was still ongoing.

On Wednesday, the agency opened a criminal case over the negligence-caused deaths.