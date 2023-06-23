Kiev troops shelled DPR 37 times in past day

DONETSK, June 23. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 37 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, in which a woman was killed and a man was injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Friday.

According to the mission’s daily bulletin, posted on its official Telegram channel, a total of 256 munitions were used for these attacks, including 152mm and 155mm artillery shells and MLRS rockets.

Five populated areas in the DPR came under attack. One civilian was killed and another one injured as a result. Besides, 10 residential buildings were damaged during the shelling of those areas.

A total of 54 Ukrainian shelling attacks were registered in the republic on the previous day, June 21.