SIMFEROPOL, May 6. /TASS/. A ballistic missile was shot down by air defense forces over Crimea, the head of the republic, Sergey Aksenov, said on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"The air defense forces shot down a ballistic missile over the Republic of Crimea. The missile was launched with Ukraine’s Grom-2 multiple rocket launcher. There were no damage or casualties," he wrote.