Two-thirds of Russian wildfires in 2021 caused by humans — ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Humans are behind 67% of Russia’s wildfires since the start of 2021, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov told TASS on Friday.

"Most forest fires are caused by humans. In 2021, as many as 67% of the wildfires in Russia on all types of land, not only in forests, emerged due to anthropogenic impact," the minister said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to Kozlov, the situation is aggravated by rainfall shortages in some regions, for example, Yakutia. Scientists forecast that Russia will face dry seasons regularly due to global warming, the minister noted.

"There was simply no rain in Yakutia this summer, while the monthly rainfall usually amounts to 37 mm. Scientists believe, due to global climate change, such dry seasons are unlikely to be avoided," Kozlov said.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 2-4