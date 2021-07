State of emergency declared in eastern Bavaria over flooding

BERLIN, July 18. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared in eastern Bavaria over flooding, local crisis situation authorities announced Saturday evening.

A number of residential buildings got flooded. Residents were told to leave lower floors and not to go out in the streets.

Experts warn that the level of several rivers may rise abruptly. Meanwhile, some rivers’ water level is already 1.5 meter higher than predicted.

Earlier this week, strong rains caused severe flood in Western and Southwestern Germany. Rhine’s tributaries Ahr and Moselle and a number of smaller rivers burst their banks. Over 140 people died in the disaster.