PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, March 17. /TASS/. About 20 aftershocks were registered in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula following a 6.5-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night, the Kamchatka office of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

"About 20 aftershocks already followed this night’s seismic event," the office said.

No deaths or casualties have been reported in the area. A tsunami alert was not issued.