Clean-up operation collects 128,000 tonnes of contaminated soil at Arctic fuel spill site

NORILSK, June 22. /TASS/. Rescuers collected almost 7,500 tonnes of soil contaminated by the fuel spill near Norilsk in over a day, and a total of over 128,000 tonnes has already been placed in storage locations, journalists were informed by the crisis center on Monday.

"A fuel-water mixture of 25 cubic meters was collected in one day, bringing the total to 32,830 cubic meters<...>. That said, 7,493 tonnes of contaminated topsoil was taken to storage locations situated on the premises of the CHPP-3 combined heat and power plant, bringing the total to 128,669 tonnes," the crisis center reported.