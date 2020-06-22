Clean-up operation collects 128,000 tonnes of contaminated soil at Arctic fuel spill site

NORILSK, June 22. /TASS/. Rescuers collected almost 7,500 tonnes of soil contaminated by the fuel spill near Norilsk in over a day, and a total of over 128,000 tonnes has already been placed in storage locations, journalists were informed by the crisis center on Monday.
"A fuel-water mixture of 25 cubic meters was collected in one day, bringing the total to 32,830 cubic meters<...>. That said, 7,493 tonnes of contaminated topsoil was taken to storage locations situated on the premises of the CHPP-3 combined heat and power plant, bringing the total to 128,669 tonnes," the crisis center reported.
At spill locations, 86 kilometers of shoreline and 75,400 square meters of contaminated soil were treated with sorbent.
On the premises of CHPP-3 (owned by the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, a member of the Norilsk Nickel Group), as a result of a concrete pad and tank collapse, over 21,000 cubic meters of oil products spilled into more than 180,000 square meters of soil and bodies of water.
Currently, 470 experts are taking part in the post-accident clean-up deploying 212 units of technical equipment.