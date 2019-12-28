Ural Airlines plane makes successful emergency landing at Yekaterinburg airport

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Airbus A320 plane operated by Ural Airlines has made a successful emergency landing at Koltsovo International Airport in Yekaterinburg, a source in the air service informed TASS on Saturday.

"The plane has landed without incident. No one was injured," the source informed.

Earlier, a source in the region’s emergency services informed TASS that the aircraft was burning off fuel in the run-up to the emergency landing due to a technical fault being detected on the plane’s systems. There were 149 passengers onboard the plane.

"Flight U6-2931 from Yekaterinburg to Simferopol has landed at 17:35 local time at the airport of origin. Representatives of the air carrier are working with the passengers. The Koltsovo Airport is functioning as usual," a TASS source at Koltsovo International Airport informed.

According to airport officials, the plane left Yekaterinburg at 14:10 local time (12:10 Moscow time). It circled the area to burn off fuel before landing.