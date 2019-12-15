Sunken Russian submarine breaks surface off Sevastopol - source

SEVASTOPOL, December 15. /TASS/. A decommissioned B-380 submarine of the Black Sea Fleet that earlier sank with a floating dock off Sevastopol has risen to the surface and is afloat, a source in the city’s emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"Tonight a floating dock PD-16 with a decommissioned submarine B-380 sank in Sevastopol’s Yuzhnaya Bay. The submarine has broken surface and is afloat," the source said.

The submarine might have sunk due to the technical condition of the dock, which could not be repaired.

The equipment did not belong to the Black Sea Fleet at that moment. No injuries have been reported.