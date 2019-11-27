Man who tried to sell state secrets to foreigners detained in Russia's Izhevsk

IZHEVSK, November 27. /TASS/. A citizen of Izhevsk, in west-central Russia’s Udmurtia, who tried to establish contact with a foreign diplomatic mission to share data on secret developments in military and space sphere, has been detained, the Federal Security Service told reporters.

"The FSB personnel in Russia’s Udmurtia Republic have detected a citizen of Izhevsk, who tried to establish contact with a foreign diplomatic mission in order to provide information on secret developments related to military and space sphere for a reward," the FSB said.