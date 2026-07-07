Germany plans to spend 1.5 billion euros on emergency gas reserve — agency

LONDON, July 7. /TASS/. The German government plans to spend 1.5 billion euros on an emergency gas reserve, Reuters reported, citing a source.

According to the source, the reserve would be intended to safeguard against extreme situations such as sabotage of critical energy infrastructure or a severe global gas shortage. The plan, being drafted by Germany’s Economy Ministry, is expected to be approved by the cabinet in mid-August.

The reserve will contain about 2.3 billion cubic meters of gas, equivalent to roughly 10% of Germany’s gas storage capacity.

The cost of building the reserve, purchasing the gas and injecting it into storage is estimated at 1.2-1.5 billion euros, spread across 2027 and 2028. In addition, annual running costs are estimated at between 150-180 million euros, Reuters noted.