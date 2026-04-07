Global market turns back to Russia as to reliable supplier — PM

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The international market turns back to Russia as to a reliable supplier in times of turbulence, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"The international market returns to Russia as to the reliable supplier during the period of turbulence. This pertains not merely to oil and gas: our country has opportunity to boost overseas deliveries of resources now in the shortage amid the Middle East crisis or that may become such in the near time," he said.

"According to certain estimates, about 40% of global exports of urea, an important fertilizer, have already been halted. Prices surged by more than a time and a half in individual markets," Mishustin said. Furthermore, the region of the conflict accounts for about a half of global supplies of sulfur, which is used in particular in the metals, battery and electronic industries. The global offer of helium also declined, the prime minister said.

"And this means medical tomographic scanners, semiconductor production, artificial intelligence systems and advanced scientific research. Oil and liquefied petroleum gas transportation from Arab countries was interrupted," Mishustin stressed. "Production of plastics, packaging, components for machine-building and electronics is at risk, and thus the consumer goods market as well," he added.