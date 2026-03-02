Russian stock market rises at start of trading on Monday

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The Russian stock market showed gains in leading indices at the start of the main trading session, according to trading data. The yuan exchange rate declined at the opening of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index and the RTS index were up 0.86% at 2,823.28 and 1,150.97 points, respectively. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange fell by 7.25 kopecks to 11.13 rubles.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had accelerated its growth to 2,838.39 points (+1.4%), while the RTS index stood at 1,157.13 points (+1.4%). At the same time, the yuan was down 8.85 kopecks at 11.114 rubles.