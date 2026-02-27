Russian stock indices decline at the start of trading on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian stock indices declined at the start of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, according to trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.12%, to 2,782.22 and 1,136.46 points, respectively. The yuan-to-ruble rate rose 3 kopecks compared to the previous session's close to 11.241 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was trading at 2,784.82 points (-0.03%), while the RTS Index was at 1,137.52 points (-0.03%). Meanwhile, the yuan rate rose 3.4 kopecks to 11.245 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) edged up 0.02% at the opening of the morning trading session to 2,786.25 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.