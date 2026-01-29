Russia’s gold market splits into two segments — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s gold market in 2025 split into two distinct segments: very wealthy individuals bought large gold bars, while middle-income consumers preferred coins, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev told reporters at a TASS press conference.

"Primarily, of course, people were buying gold. Mostly standard bars, surprisingly. One might have expected, and at first people did buy, smaller bars. This shows that our market has split, because very wealthy individuals are buying large bars, while people with a middle level of income are more likely to buy coins," he said.

According to preliminary estimates by the Finance Ministry, total purchases of physical gold by the public in 2025 amounted to 40-50 tons.