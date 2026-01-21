Each second Russian gamer plays indigenous games — research

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Almost half (49%) of gamers aware of Russian games have played them during the last month, the Organization for Video Gaming Industry Development said in its research.

"According to the report data, 49% of gamers familiar with Russian computer video games or games created with the participation of Russian developers played them over the past month. The interest remains steady over time - seven out of ten gamers aware of domestic video games plan to play them in the future," the research says. In total, 4,600 people participated in the survey

The most popular projects are Atomic Heart, Beholder and World of Tanks, along with Standoff 2, Gardenscapes, Homescapes, War Robots, Shadow Fight and Cut the Rope among mobile titles. The research reveals that domestic projects enjoy the highest popularity among men (55% of respondents), while the figure for women is 41%.

At the same time, women demonstrate the highest activity in the "three-in-a-row" titles on mobile platforms, where they accounted for 24% compared with 7%. Yekaterinburg became the most aware city in terms of Russian gaming studios and projects. Around 75% of those polled knew of the existence of at least one game or company from the listed projects.