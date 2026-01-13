Roszarubezhneft to continue implementation of oil projects in Venezuela

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Roszarubezhneft, which owns stakes in joint oil and gas enterprises in Venezuela, intends to continue implementing projects in the country, according to a company statement obtained by TASS.

The company noted that it has always operated and continues to operate in Venezuela in strict compliance with national and international law, and that Russian-Venezuelan cooperation in the oil industry is long-term and strategic.

"Based on the agreements reached and investments made, Roszarubezhneft intends to continue steadily developing its assets together with the Venezuelan side, carry out joint projects and expand industrial and technological cooperation based on the principles of equality, mutual respect for property, and investment protection," the statement reads. The company emphasized that it plans to continue to strictly honor its obligations in close coordination with its international partners.

In 2025, Russia and Venezuela cemented their long-term vision for bilateral cooperation by signing a strategic partnership agreement, which defines a comprehensive approach to cooperation in the energy sector, from joint exploration and development of new oil and gas fields to increased production efficiency, reduction of environmental impacts, and expansion of trade and economic transactions on a mutually beneficial basis, according to the statement.

There are five oil-producing joint ventures of Roszarubezhneft (100% owned by the Russian Federation) and PDVSA operating in Venezuela.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by American forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president on January 6. Meanwhile, Trump has said that Washington would "run" Venezuela in the interim.