Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX Index lost 0.51% to 2,632.6 points, while the RTS Index fell by 0.51% to 1,024.56 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 2.4 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.312 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.85% at 2,623.53 points and 1,021.03 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.7 kopecks at 11.305 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 0.62% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,629.68 points.