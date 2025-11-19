Russia cannot allow critical dependence on foreign AI technologies — Putin

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Owning its own generative artificial intelligence technologies is a matter of national sovereignty for Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at Sber’s AI Journey conference.

"Another important factor is that such models generate enormous amounts of new data, becoming one of the most important tools for disseminating information, and therefore capable of influencing people's worldviews, ultimately shaping the semantic space of entire countries and, ultimately, humanity as a whole. We cannot allow critical dependence on foreign systems," he said.

"For Russia, this is a matter of state, technological, and, I would say, value-based sovereignty. Therefore, our country must possess a full range of its own technologies and products in the field of generative and artificial intelligence. First of all, these are, in fact, national language models, both fundamental and small ones for specific industries," the president added.

The entire spectrum of such models must undergo training and be fully supervised by Russian specialists, at all stages, including testing of the final product, Putin noted.