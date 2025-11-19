Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The MOEX Index rose 3.24% to 2,646.02 points by the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose 3.38% to 1,029.78 points. The yuan-to-ruble rate fell 9 kopecks to 11.28 rubles.

"The Russian market showed strong growth midweek, with the MOEX Index reaching its highest since late October. There are indications that the negotiation process for a settlement in Ukraine has advanced, with US officials expecting to reach a framework agreement by the end of the month. A 28-point draft agreement has been made by special representatives of the Russian and American Presidents. However, for now, investors are forced to rely primarily on Western media sources rather than official statements," noted Alexander Shepelev, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"Tatneft common shares (+6.6%) led the stock market gains, possibly due to the Russian Energy Ministry’s optimistic forecasts for oil production this year," noted Natalia Milchakova, leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

According to Milchakova, SFI shares (-1%) were leaders of decline, most likely following the announcement of the holding's sale of one of its key subsidiaries, the leasing company Europlan.

The BCS World of Investments forecast for the MOEX Index on November 20 is 2,550-2,675 points. The forecast for the dollar-to-ruble exchange rate is 80-82 rubles, while the yuan rate is expected in the range of 11.2-11.5 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global estimates that the MOEX Index will fluctuate in the range of 2,600-2,700 points on Thursday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates on Wednesday is 79-81 rubles, 92-94 rubles, and 11.1-11.5 rubles, respectively.