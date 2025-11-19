Trade, energy on agenda of meeting between Russian first deputy PM, Indian minister

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov has met with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Russian government said in a statement.

"The parties discussed current issues of cooperation in priority sectors, as well as the implementation of the decisions of the 26th meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation," the statement reads.

Particular attention was paid to discussing such areas as trade, investment and finance, energy, and industrial cooperation, according to the statement.

The meeting is part of preparation for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, the cabinet noted.