Russia’s pork exports to China may reach 75,000 tons worth $185 mln in 2025 — Agroexport

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russian pork and by-product exports to China could reach 75,000 tons worth $185 million by the end of 2025, Ilya Ilyushin, head of the Federal Agroexport Center, told TASS.

"According to Agroexport's preliminary estimates, Russia could export 75,000 tons of pork and by-products to the Chinese market by the end of 2025, worth $185 million," Ilyushin said.

He noted that in January-October 2025, exports of Russian pork and offal to China increased by 84% in physical terms, exceeding 62,000 tons, compared to the same period last year, and by 76% in monetary terms, reaching almost $159 million.

About pork supplies

In September 2023, the Russian agricultural watchdog reported that the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China lifted African swine fever related restrictions on pork supplies from Russia. The decision was made based on the results of a risk assessment and analysis of the state control system for African swine fever in Russia.

In December 2023, representatives of the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China came to Russia to get familiar with the veterinary supervision system and the activities of the agricultural watchdog’s research institutes. They visited pig farms and inspected Russian pork producers.

The Russian agricultural watchdog reported that the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China signed a protocol on inspection, quarantine and veterinary and sanitary requirements for pork exported from Russia to China, and a corresponding veterinary certificate was also approved.

In late February 2024, the Chinese competent authority certified three Russian companies to ship pork from Russia to China.