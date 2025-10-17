MOEX Index exceeds 2,700 points first since September 29 as main session starts

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Friday while the MOEX Index surpassed 2,700 points for the first time since September 29.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index was up by 3.36% at 2,695.3 points, while the RTS Index was up by 3.36% at 1,073.64 points. The yuan exchange rate was up by 12.2 kopecks at 11.319 rubles.

As of 10:25 a.m. Moscow time (07:07 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was up by 3.83% at 2,707.72 points, while the RTS Index was up by 3.83% at 1,078.59 points. The yuan exchange rate was up by 12.5 kopecks at 11.322 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 4.4% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,722.55 points.

On June 13, 2024 the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.