Russia prioritizes buildup of economic ties with Africa, Asia and Middle East — Novak

TASHKENT, June 10. /TASS/. Building up trade and economic ties with countries of Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America is the priority for Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the 4th Tashkent International Investment Forum.

"Russia remains a key participant in global trade, proactively develops logistics and geography of cooperation," Novak said. "Our priority is to reinforce our trade and economic relations with countries of Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, and build up integration ties based on the respect to the principle of sovereign equality of countries," he stressed.

The Russian economy demonstrates resilience and proactive development in challenging geopolitical conditions, Novak added.