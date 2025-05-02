April sets new benchmark for European LNG intake

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. In April, Europe set an absolute record of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports for the entire period of observation, Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) figures reveal.

According to April data, LNG flows from European terminals into the EU gas transmission system totaled approximately 12.8 billion cubic meters, marking a 1% increase over March and a 20% surge compared to April 2024. This volume set a new all-time high, overtaking the previous peak of 12.7 bcm recorded just a month earlier.

Between January and April, LNG deliveries from terminals to the European gas grid reached around 46.8 bcm - 12% higher than during the same period in 2024.

As of April 29, figures from the European Network of Natural Gas Transmission System Operators (ENTSOG) show that LNG ranks first among Europe’s sources of gas, accounting for 33.6% of total supply. Gas withdrawn from storage facilities comes in second with a 27.2% share, while supplies from the North Sea - mainly Norwegian gas - hold third place at 22.2%.

Deliveries from the East - including Russian gas, Ukrainian transits, and European firms tapping into Ukraine's underground storage - comprised just 3.8%. North African supplies stood at 8.2%, while the UK contributed 2.3% and Azerbaijan 2.8%.