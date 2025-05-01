Deal between Washington, Kiev to strengthen Ukraine’s national security

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. The minerals deal between Washington and Kiev will make it possible to strengthen national security of Ukraine, Spokesperson of the US Department of State Tammy Bruce said at the regular briefing for reporters.

"It [the deal] cements a partnership, an economic partnership, between the United States and Ukraine," she said.

"This is not just a financial arrangement," the spokesperson noted. "This is a bonding between two countries that will make a difference for a nation, certainly in Ukraine's situation, where they have a friend and the rest of the world would notice that when you have a friend like the United States, and when we are in business with you and in your nation, it creates a stronger national security for everyone involved," the US diplomat added.