Russian stock indices in the red on Wednesday — market data

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Wednesday with downward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index dropped by 1.33% to 2,918.47 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index tumbled 1.24% to 1,128.17 points. The yuan lost 0.5 kopecks over the day to 11.165 rubles.

"The Russian stock market is declining as of the close of business on Wednesday, despite the neutrally positive background in geopolitics. The strengthening ruble and the decline in oil prices exert extra pressure," Maxim Fedosov from the Pervaya Management Company said.