Surgutneftegas gasoline production recovers after export allowed

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Surgutneftegas production of gasoline has recovered after producers were allowed to export it, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Nikolay Kiselev told TASS on the sidelines of the Eurasian Oil and Gas Forum, adding that refining volumes declined as supplies to other countries were banned.

"Yes, of course. Gasoline [production] increased probably by around 207,000 tons in a year. The [export] ban triggered a drop at the Kirishi facility due to supply restrictions, while refining volumes rose [as restrictions were] lifted," he said when asked a respective question.

The export ban resulted not in flows from the Kirishi plant redirected to the eastern direction, but in contraction of refining volumes in particular, the official noted.

Earlier, the Russian government extended the ban on export of gasoline for all except its producers by the end of August.