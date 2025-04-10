Foreign companies to return to Russia competitively — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Foreign companies will return to Russia competitively, which is a basic consideration, Director of the Russian Finance Ministry’s Financial Policy Department Alexey Yakovlev said.

"You know that those could probably be sector-specific considerations to be applied <…>. But a competitive return with additional considerations based on industry specifics should probably serve as a basic term," he told reporters.

Yakovlev also confirmed that the ministry had prepared a draft of conditions for return of foreign companies.

"Obviously, those who are willing to return should be provided with such an opportunity. Market conditions with additional considerations applied given the sectors of their activities, are basic. In any case, it should not limit Russian companies that either replaced those who left in that period, or purchased those assets, respectively," he explained.

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said earlier that the ministry was drawing up a list of requirements for return of foreign companies to the country as requested by President Vladimir Putin, adding that the requirements might be made public in the near future.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that domestic producers should be given advantages in the event of foreign companies returning to the country's market, but this should be done in compliance with the requirements of the World Trade Organization. In turn, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov noted that Moscow would closely consider the return of companies that left its market in 2022.