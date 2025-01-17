Iran to greenlight agreement on free trade zone with EAEU soon — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Tehran will approve the agreement on a free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) soon, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with TASS.

"The agreement on free trade with member states of the Eurasian [Economic] Union was signed by participants in December 2023. The document is regarded as one of the most important documents in the area of regional trade and it plays an important role in the development of Iran’s trade relations with the Eurasian region, especially with Russia as a major regional market," he said, adding that "this is why all state bodies of Iran support the agreement and try to implement it as soon as possible."

"Despite the change of government due to the death of a martyr, President [Ebrahim] Raisi, and changes in the Majles Islamic Consultative Assembly, the agreement was greenlighted by the Majles Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran in December 2024 and it currently awaits approval by the Guardian Council," the diplomat noted.