China raises gas imports by 13% in January-September, while oil imports fall by 2.8%

BEIJING, October 14. /TASS/. China increased its gas purchases from abroad by 13% in the first three quarters of 2024, while oil imports decreased by 2.8%, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

According to the published data, China's overseas supplies of the two energy sources in the first nine months reached 99.08 mln tons and 412.38 mln tons, respectively. In terms of value, gas supplies reached $48.65 bln (+3.7% compared with January-September 2023), and oil supplies - $248.72 bln (+0.2%).

According to published statistics, the volume of gas imported by the country in September amounted to 11.99 mln tons, an increase of 1.9% compared to August, while oil imports decreased by 7.3% to 45.48 mln tons. In value terms, purchases amounted to $5.95 bln (+2.4%) and $25.73 bln (-12.3%), respectively.

Russia is the leading exporter of energy resources to China. In 2023, China purchased 107 mln tons of oil (+24%) and 8 mln tons of liquefied natural gas (+23%) from Russia. Deliveries through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline increased 1.5-fold to a record-breaking 22.7 bln cubic meters.

According to the General Administration of Customs calculations, China increased its oil imports by 11% to 563.99 mln tons and gas imports - by 9.9% to 119.97 mln tons in 2023. The price of these energy sources reached $337.49 bln (-7.7%) and $64.34 bln (-8.1%), respectively.