Young scientists forum in Arkhangelsk to become annual event

ARKHANGELSK, October 10. /TASS/. The Polyus (Pole) Forum of Young Scientists will be held in Arkhangelsk annually, Chairman of the Coordinating Council for Youth Affairs in the Scientific and Educational Spheres of the Presidential Council for Science and Education of the Russian Federation Nikita Marchenkov told TASS. The first forum, attended by researchers from almost 70 Russian regions and from abroad, ran from September 30 to October 3.

"As for the Polyus Forum, it is the first forum organized by Rosmolodezh (the national youth affairs agency) that is dedicated specifically to science and young scientists. Rosmolodezh supports the idea to have this forum an annual event. It will be held here, at the Lomonosov Northern Arctic Federal University, it will run every year for young scientists with the full support from our council," he said.

The forum participants worked on four tracks: "Researchers", "Innovators", "Promoters" and "The First".

A hybrid-format hackathon for developers featured 70 representatives of 32 Russian regions. For the first two weeks, participants learned online about business processes of world-class companies. The off-line stage took place in Arkhangelsk. It featured ten teams of graduate students, young scientists and students with scientific developments.

The work was in three areas: artificial intelligence, drones, and robotics. For example, one of the teams was developing a web service for selecting optimal tariff plans for telecom operator customers. The hackathon participants will offer solutions for five customers. "The best solutions have been noted by our partners, including Norilsk Nickel, Rostelecom, and others," the forum's director, Oleg Minchuk, told TASS.

Science promotion

Participants in "The First" track initiated the first national scientific and practical conference for school students - "Science Is Trendy."

NAFU's Acting Chancellor Pavel Maryandyshev stressed the importance of involving young people in scientific activities, the role of young scientists in ensuring Russia's technological sovereignty. "The forum participants have developed a number of products that are aimed at solving these tasks. For example, Promoters have offered to hold scientific stand-ups, to make a series of full-length videos with young scientists, a series of children's comics to promote science among children between 7 and 13, a scientific tourist route around Arkhangelsk, and to gamify scientific volunteering projects," he said.

About the forum

The forum is organized by the Arkhangelsk Region's Agency for Youth Affairs. It is supported by the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh). The forum's key partner is the Coordinating Council for Youth Affairs in Science and Education at the Russian President's Council for Science and Education.