North Pole platform sails safely to meeting Akademik Fedorov vessel

ARCTIC, September 26. /TASS/. The North Pole unique scientific expedition vessel, an ice-resistant self-propelled platform of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI, St. Petersburg), at the edge of drifting ice in the Arctic met the Akademik Fedorov scientific expedition vessel, a TASS correspondent reported from the platform.

The vessels will sail to the ice floe, on which the North Pole-42 expedition's drifting polar station is expected to be organized.

"According to the Fedorov's radio messages, at least one suitable ice floe has been found, plus there is a backup option. The survey and drilling have been carried out, - now we are sailing to the ice floe, offered to us. When on site, we will inspect the ice floe, to see its configurations and thickness, and, based on this, will decide whether we will use it or will sail to the second location. The Fedorov's specialists are experienced, they know what they are offering," the North Pole-42 expedition's leader Alexander Ipatov told TASS.

On board the Akademik Fedorov still remains a part of the expedition, who later on will take part in creating a camp. Those are 11 people, including oceanology experts, ice explorers, hydro-chemists, biologists and meteorologists, he added.

"The first stage was successful, in good weather, quickly, and the time loss was minimal. Now there will be a second stage - to get on the ice and to deploy the camp. Then will begin the longer third stage, I hope it will be longer, the stage of work," the expedition leader concluded.

About the North Pole platform

The North Pole is the world's first ice-resistant self-propelled platform, designed for year-round expeditions in the Arctic Ocean's northern latitudes. It does not require an icebreaker to sail to a designated area, it can drift for up to two years and return to port afterwards on its own. The platform can take on board Mil Mi-8AMT (Mi-171) helicopters. The vessel offers comfortable and safe operation when the air temperature is minus 50 degrees and humidity is 85%. The speed is at least 10 knots. The displacement is more than 10,000 tons. The vessel takes 14 crew members and 34 scientific personnel. The platform is equipped with an onboard scientific complex of 15 laboratories, a mobile field camp for accommodation on ice floes.