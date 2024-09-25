Monetary policy for inflation to decline to target in 2025 should be tougher — regulator

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The toughness of monetary conditions for inflation to decline to the target in 2025 should be higher, the Central Bank said in a summary of the key rate discussion.

"The toughness of monetary conditions for inflation to decline to the target in 2025 should be higher, the participants of the meeting suggest," the regulator said, adding that additional tightening may be ensured by raising the key rate or signaling its possible increase at the next meeting, as well as a mixture of them.

Inflation in Russia in Q3 2024 is above expectations, the Central Bank said.

"Inflation in Q3 2024 is above the expectations of the Bank of Russia. High price pressure is largely a result of overheating observed in the economy in the first half of 2024. The tightening of the monetary policy over the past several months has not yet fully affected the price dynamics due to time lags," the regulator said.