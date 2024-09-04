Taliban delegation visits Eastern Economic Forum venue

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4 /TASS/. Representatives of the Taliban government (the radical Taliban movement is banned in Russia, recognized as a terrorist organization) are taking part in the Eastern Economic Forum, the Afghan delegation is to represent the country's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a TASS correspondent reports.

Talking to a TASS correspondent, they cited discussions of "joint business work" as the reason for their visit to Vladivostok.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential." EEF 2024 business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: "New contours of international cooperation," "Technologies to ensure independence," "Financial system of values," "the Russian Far East," "People, education and patriotism," "Transport and logistics: new routes," and "Master plans: from architecture to economy." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.