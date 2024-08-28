Russia increases fertilizer output by 13% in seven months of 2024

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The volume of fertilizer production in Russia in January - July 2024 increased by 13% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 16.4 mln tons in terms of 100% nutrients, cording to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

At the same time, fertilizer production in July increased by 6.2% year-on-year and by 2.4% compared to June.

Ammonia production increased by 5.3% over seven months and reached 10.5 mln tons, sulfur decreased by 11.8% to 3.1 mln tons. Plastic production increased by 0.3% and reached 6.3 mln tons.

According to the results of 2023, the production of mineral fertilizers in Russia increased by 10.3% to 26 mln tons in terms of 100% nutrients.