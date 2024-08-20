Price of gold futures on Comex hits fresh all-time high

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for December delivery hit a fresh all-time high during Tuesday trading on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) as it surpassed $2,550 per troy ounce, according to trading data. The increase in the gold price comes amid the falling oil price.

As of 10:45 a.m. Moscow time (7:45 a.m. GMT) the gold price was up by 0.43% at $2,552.2 per troy ounce. As of 11:01 a.m. Moscow time (8:01 a.m. GMT) the price of gold was up by 0.54% at $2,555 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October delivery is down by 1.17% at $76.82 on London's ICE, having declined below $77 per barrel for the first time since August 7, according to trading data.