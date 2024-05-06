Sollers shares grow by over 7% after dividend payment recommendation for 2023

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Sollers' share price increased by 7.37% to 977.5 rubles ($10.7) per share on the Moscow Exchange after the company announced that the Board of Directors approved dividend payment for 2023.

As of 13:05 Moscow time, Sollers shares slowed down growth to 6.89% and reached 992.5 rubles ($10.86).

It was reported earlier that the Board of Directors of Sollers recommended dividend payment for 2023 in the amount of 89 rubles ($0.97) per share. The date of the shareholders meeting is set to June 24, 2024.

Sollers' net profit for 2023 under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to 4.9 bln rubles ($53.63 mln), while revenue for the reporting period reached 82.3 bln rubles ($900.83 mln).

Sollers Auto Group is a Russian car company with a total production capacity of around 300,000 cars per year. Sollers owns production facilities for Russian SUVs and light commercial vehicles (Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant), as well as ZMZ gasoline engines (Zavolzhsky Motor Plant).