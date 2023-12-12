Brent crude oil price down below $73 per barrel on London’s ICE first since June 28

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for February delivery has fallen below $73 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since June 28, according to trading data.

As of 8:51 p.m. Moscow time (5:51 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 4.14% at $72.96 per barrel.

As of 9:15 p.m. Moscow time (6:15 p.m. GMT) the price of Brent oil was down by 4.1% trading at $72.99 per barrel, whereas the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for January delivery was down by 4.85% at $68.33 per barrel.