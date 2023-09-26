Head of Russia’s Kaluga region announces plans to launch former Volvo plant in 2023

KALUGA, September 26. /TASS/. The Volvo car plant in Russia’s Kaluga region, which has been handed to a Russian investor, will resume production this year, with full capacity expected in 2024, Head of the region Vladislav Shapsha said on Tuesday.

"We are meeting with the new manager next week, and we will announce further plans, what we intend to do, and when we intend to do it. I'm aware that the plant’s work is already scheduled to resume this year. It will reach full capacity next year," he said.

Shapsha remarked that the Volkswagen plant's owner also changed this year. The regional government is working closely with the new owner.