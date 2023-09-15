Sibur to commission Amur Gas Chemical Complex in 2027

VLADIVOSTOK, September 15. /TASS/. Sibur plans to bring the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (AGCC) that is being constructed now, to mechanical availability in 2026 and commission it in 2027, Board Member - Executive Director of the Russian petrochemical company Pavel Lyakhovich said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"In 2026, we plan to complete the construction, getting to mechanical availability for commissioning, while in 2027 the facility will be commissioned," he said.

